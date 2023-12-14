Dec. 14—GREENSBURG — If you like to wait until the last minute to shop for everyone on Santa's list, then a visit to Magnolia Mercantile on the east side of the Greensburg Square might be in order.

Bonnie Holaday, a retired school teacher and owner of the shop, has a way of making you feel at home, with an eye for color and a practiced hand at merchandising.

As you walk through her front door at 128 N. Franklin Street on the Greensburg Square, Holaday's style and warm personality transport you to the days of old, when shopping locally-owned "brick and mortar" stores was at its height.

And for one-of-a-kind and last minute gift shoppers, you've found where you need to be during those chilly last few minutes before Christmas Eve.

On the right after the cash register are Campbell soup ornaments, Hallmark ornaments and Madame Alexander dolls, all arranged among an antique sewing machine and easy chair setting.

As you wander further, you come to a setting with nostalgic "mod" laminate and chrome circa 1950's style kitchen with retro matching plaid kitchen accessories and linens.

Unique to many antique stores in southeast Indiana, Holaday has sense of style with attention to pattern and mix-match trends. Her arrangement of an entire wall of colored Pyrex has won her many big-ticket sales.

You learn as you wander about the store that Holaday is also an avid gardener. Many types of succulents and baby starts of spider plant and mother-in-law tongues fill her greenhouse area, complete with grow lights.

Magnolia Mercantile is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com