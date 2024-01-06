Magnolia Network stars Gray and Mike Benko heading for divorce

Magnolia Network stars Gray and Mike Benko are reportedly heading for divorce following a nearly year-long separation, which overlapped with the premiere of their new show.

The South Carolina-based stars of “Happy to Be Home with The Benkos” — who share daughter Farris and son Charlie — have been separated since last April, when Mike left the couple’s home, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Gray, who is seeking an Order of Separate Support & Maintenance, is asking the court to allow her to live separately from Mike, without any interference from him, according to the outlet. She’s also looking to negotiate a settlement with Mike.

Gray, a photographer-turned-interior designer, has requested the court review and sign off on the settlement agreement and make it part of the final order, per TMZ. Such an order sees one spouse providing court-ordered support to the other, without a divorce — though an legal split seems imminent.

It’s unclear whether the Benkos will continue to work together even after they go their separate ways romantically.

Their show, which premiered last April, features the Benkos working together to transform historic homes.

“I have been spiraling over how to announce this so I’m just going to pull the cord and do it already,” Gray wrote in February 2023, when announcing the show had been ordered by the Magnolia Network — founded by home makeover mavens Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“I am so excited to finally be able to share the news today!” she said, thanking the HGTV stars “for taking a chance on us.”

Gray at the time also thanked Mike and her father “for agreeing to be a part of this crazy journey.”

“This has been the most fun, challenging, and rewarding 8 months and I cannot wait to share our show you in the Spring!” she said.