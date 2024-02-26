Magnolias killed by drought: Here's what removal and replanting looks like in Mississippi

Mississippi may be making its way out of drought conditions as rainfall has returned, but the effects of it are far from over. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, roughly 12.5 million pine trees have died in Mississippi and have forced Madison to declare a disaster.

Other species also suffered including one that's woven into the fabric of the state's identity — magnolias.

"We have seen a lot of them, " said Billy Hutto, co-owner of Hutto's Home and Garden in Jackson. "They have taken a hit this year.

"Throughout the metro area magnolias have taken a hit. The stress was just too much and they couldn't make it through."

Some magnolias suffered but may bounce back while others are undeniably dead and will need to be removed from your lawn. So, here's a ballpark estimate of what removal may look like and how to get new magnolias going.

What to know about buying and planting a magnolia tree

There are a number of types of magnolia trees, but Hutto has a favorite.

"I like Little Gem," Hutto said. "They don't get humongous and they're easy to transplant. It's not like a Southern Magnolia that will overwhelm you."

The name implies the tree is small, and although it's not as big as some, it's still fairly large. Hutto said at maturity they reach about 50-60 feet tall and about 15-20 feet wide. Hutto said buyers should expect to pay $25-$30 for a tree in the 5-7 feet tall range.

Getting your magnolia tree off to a healthy start

Hutto offered suggestions as to how to get your magnolia tree off to a good start and help it become more drought tolerant.

Now is a good time to plant as the soil is cool and moist and the trees are still somewhat dormant.

Dig a wider hole to plant it rather than a deeper hole.

Apply root stimulator the first year.

Water infrequently the first year, but do it in a long, deep-soaking manner. This will encourage the roots to grow deep into the soil and make the tree more tolerant of drought.

Mulch around the tree using pine straw, pine bark, leaves or wood chips to retain moisture.

Of course, you'll likely want to get rid of dead trees first.

How much does it cost to remove a tree?

According to Professional Tree Service in Gulfport, the price of removing a tree can vary greatly depending on factors like height, location and condition. Although the average price is about $740, companies charge different rates.

In general, here's what you can expect to pay.

20-foot tree: $200-$400

40-foot tree: $400-$680

60-foot tree: $600-$1,020

80-foot tree: $800- $1,360

How much does stump grinding cost?

Now that the tree is gone, you have an unsightly stump. According to HomeGuide, prices vary from one company to the next, but here's what the range looks like per inch of diameter of the stump measured at ground level, not at the top.

24 inches: $50-$150

36 inches: $70-$220

48 inches: $100-$290

60 inches and up: $120-$430

HomeGuide also noted that minimum fees likely apply.

