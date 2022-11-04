Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) insider upped their holding by -1,554% earlier this year

Looking at Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited's (ASX:MGU ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Magnum Mining and Exploration

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Adrian Paul for AU$416k worth of shares, at about AU$0.022 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.029. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Magnum Mining and Exploration

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Magnum Mining and Exploration insiders own about AU$2.1m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Magnum Mining and Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Magnum Mining and Exploration insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Magnum Mining and Exploration (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

