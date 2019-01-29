Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL): Time For A Financial Health Check

While small-cap stocks, such as Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) with its market cap of AU$27m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Given that MGL is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into MGL here.

How does MGL’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

MGL’s debt level has been constant at around AU$18m over the previous year including long-term debt. At this current level of debt, MGL currently has AU$9.2m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, MGL has produced AU$7.8m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 42%, meaning that MGL’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In MGL’s case, it is able to generate 0.42x cash from its debt capital.

Can MGL meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at MGL’s AU$29m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.95x. Generally, for Metals and Mining companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ASX:MGL Historical Debt January 29th 19 More

Does MGL face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

MGL is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 54%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since MGL is presently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although MGL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around MGL’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MGL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Magontec to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MGL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MGL’s outlook. Valuation: What is MGL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MGL is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



