What are 'mags,' and why did ex-Meadows aide bring them up at the Jan. 6 hearings?

Testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 House Committee hearing revealed conversations former President Donald Trump had with White House officials backstage at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol

Trump was upset that the crowd wasn’t large enough to fill the rally space, according to Hutchinson, and blamed the security measures in place that kept supporters who were wielding weapons from entering.

He implored his staff to let more people in and “take the f-ing mags away,” according to Hutchinson. Here is what Trump meant by “mags.”

What are mags (Magnetometers)?

“Mag” is short for magnetometer. Magnetometers are devices used to detect the presence of metal objects, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary's definition, also known as metal detectors.

On Jan. 6, Hutchinson said Trump wanted his staff to get rid of the “mags” so supporters who were carrying metal weapons, including firearms and knives, could enter the rally.

“They’re not here to hurt me,” the former president said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are mags? Hutchinson brought up magnetometers at Jan. 6 hearing