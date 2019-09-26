Maguire to Schiff: 'The horse has left the barn'

The top U.S. intelligence official testified after a House panel released a report that accused Trump of using his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee released a declassified version of the report, which had triggered a raging controversy and prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

The report said Trump acted to advance his personal political interests, and that White House officials intervened to "lock down" evidence.