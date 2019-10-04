Maguire's handling of whistleblower complaint highlights turnover at Trump's White House

WASHINGTON – It was rare moment of levity during a tense House committee hearing.

Joseph Maguire told lawmakers last week he was laboring to navigate his first days on the job as acting director of National Intelligence, only to be confronted by an explosive whistleblower complaint that has since launched perhaps the greatest threat to Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I was still using Garmin to get to work,” Maguire said, referring to his vehicle's GPS system.

While lawmakers were focused on how Maguire handled the whistleblower's complaint, the exchange also underscored an unsettling reality of the Trump administration: More top government officials are learning on the job than in past administrations.

'Acting' leaders: The Trump posts filled with interim leaders

The Trump administration has churned through more senior executives in less than three years than each of the previous five presidents did during their entire first terms, according to an examination by Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. That includes the August departure of Maguire's immediate predecessor, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

A separate review by the nonpartisan White House Transition Project confirmed the volatility. Nearly 80% of aides hired as assistants to the president during the first year of the Trump presidency have left those positions.

For instance, Trump is on his third chief of staff. Mick Mulvaney, the interim chief, remains the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

"When people leave these jobs, they often take three or four people with them, resulting in an absence of any institutional memory," Tenpas said. "Personal relationships in these jobs are the coin of the realm."

"Frankly," she said, "I'm surprised that there haven't been more of these concrete examples of the risks posed by inexperience."

Quitting before the job: Trump’s picks for top jobs drop out before getting confirmed

There's been so much turnover under Trump that Tenpas has added a new category to track posts that have been vacated several times.

One of them is national security adviser. Last month, Robert O'Brien became the fourth person to hold that post since Trump took office.

Democrats: Maguire's inexperience played into his handling of complaint

During Maguire's Sept. 26 testimony, references to his inexperience overseeing the nation’s far-flung intelligence apparatus lingered like a target for House Intelligence Committee interrogators.

Democrats hammered him for initially blocking congressional access to the complaint that detailed Trump’s request that Ukraine open an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"You're looking at that complaint that in the second paragraph alleges serious wrongdoing by the president of the United States, and the first thing you do is go to the president's men at the White House ... and say, 'Should I give it to Congress?' " Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., asked Maguire.

And knowing that Attorney General William Barr’s name was invoked during Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, Democrats asked, why did the interim spy chief seek the guidance of Barr’s Justice Department?

The agency ruled the complaint did not meet the "urgent" standard necessary for Congress to see it, prompting a conflict between Congress and the Trump administration.

Ukraine whistleblower: Trump used 'power of his office' to solicit foreign help to discredit Joe Biden

DOJ role?: Trump inserts Attorney General William Barr into political firestorm

Key intelligence posts were vacant before Maguire arrived

McGuire, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a Navy SEAL, arrived at his new post not only as Coats was departing but as Susan Gordon, the principal deputy director of National Intelligence, also was leaving.

Coats resigned after clashing with Trump over Russia and North Korea. Gordon announced her departure around the time the White House signaled that she would not take over the office.

"Pushing out two dedicated public servants in as many weeks...comes at the expense of our national security," Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said at the time.