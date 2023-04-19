‘Magyar Birds’ shock Russian occupiers by flying explosive drone directly into their dugout

Sheltering the occupiers did not save them

The ‘Magyar Birds’ air reconnaissance unit showed off their super skills in suicide drone control in a video posted on April 18.

The video shows a drone loaded with explosives speeding into a drench filled with Russian occupiers. The soldiers were distracted by a quadcopter that was capturing the video.

That is no mean feat – it is extremely difficult to fly straight enough to surprise the invaders while they hide in their dugout.

