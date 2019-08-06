Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited’s (NSE:MAHASTEEL) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited (NSE:MAHASTEEL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mahamaya Steel Industries:

0.11 = ₹163m ÷ (₹2.4b - ₹950m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Mahamaya Steel Industries has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Mahamaya Steel Industries's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Mahamaya Steel Industries's ROCE is meaningfully below the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Mahamaya Steel Industries's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Mahamaya Steel Industries reported an ROCE of 11% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Mahamaya Steel Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:MAHASTEEL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 6th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Mahamaya Steel Industries are cyclical businesses. How cyclical is Mahamaya Steel Industries? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Mahamaya Steel Industries's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.