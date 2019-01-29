Mahanagar Gas Limited (NSE:MGL) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Mahanagar Gas Limited (NSE:MGL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mahanagar Gas:

0.28 = ₹6.7b ÷ (₹32b – ₹7.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Mahanagar Gas has an ROCE of 28%.

Is Mahanagar Gas’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Mahanagar Gas’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 18% average in the Gas Utilities industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Mahanagar Gas’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Mahanagar Gas.

Mahanagar Gas’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mahanagar Gas has total liabilities of ₹7.8b and total assets of ₹32b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.

Our Take On Mahanagar Gas’s ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Mahanagar Gas look quite interesting.