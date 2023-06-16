Mahanoy City fire victim jailed for illegal gun possession

Jun. 16—MAHANOY CITY — One of the people who escaped a fire Thursday morning was jailed later that day after two handguns were discovered inside the burned building.

Due to a previous conviction for burglary, Richard Wargo, 49, who lived at 1220 E. Market St., was charged by borough police Cpl. Charles Kovalewski with a felony count of prohibited possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $30,000 straight cash bail.

Kovalewski said a 9 mm Hi-Point and a 45 mm Hi-Point were found in a black bag in the residence.

A third firearm was discovered in an area heavily damaged by fire.

Wargo lived at the home with his mother, Bertha Wargo.

The fire, which broke out just after 8 a.m., was caused by accidental cooking, authorities said Thursday. It heavily damaged the homes at 1220 and 1222 E. Market St.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Kilker.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013