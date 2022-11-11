Mahanoy City man convicted of shooting asks for bail until his sentencing

Nov. 11—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge gave attorneys until Wednesday to present their cases on whether a Mahanoy City man convicted of felony crimes last month should be granted bail until his sentencing in December.

On Oct. 26, a jury found Manuel Andres Santana Del Rosario, 46, of 305 E. Centre St., guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of crime.

The jury, however, found Santana Del Rosario not guilty of the most serious charge: attempted first-degree murder.

The charges stemmed from the Feb. 4 shooting of Edwin Candelario, of Schuylkill Haven, inside Santana Del Rosario's home.

After the jury verdict, President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell revoked Santana Del Rosario's bail, which at the time was $1 with electronic monitoring and other stipulations, and ordered him remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison.

He was originally committed to prison after his Feb. 4 arrest, unable to post $500,000 straight cash bail.

Bail was lowered Aug. 26 in county court to $1 because a judge determined that prosecutors failed to bring Santana Del Rosario to trial within 180 days, as required by law.

On Thursday before Russell, defense attorney Christine A. Holman, of Tamaqua, questioned her client about things ranging from his income and providing for his family to whether he would surrender Dec. 14 for sentencing.

Santana Del Rosario told the court through an interpreter that he has a home-based business selling items purchased in the United States to customers in the Dominican Republic, his home country.

He said that he has no reason to travel and promised to show up in court as required if reasonable bail is granted.

Holman asked Santana Del Rosario if he had any thoughts of fleeing to a place where he couldn't be found.

"No, I want to do what is right," he replied, adding that he would attend his sentencing just as he attended other required appearances since his release on bail in August.

Russell asked Santana Del Rosario several clarification questions and also asked him why he came to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

"I came to live the American dream," he said.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine reminded Santana Del Rosario that the charges against him are serious and would result in state prison time of up to 54 to 72 months for each aggravated assault conviction.

Stine also told the court that Candelario, the crime victim, is opposed to any bail for the defendant.

The hearing was cut short after about 30 minutes because the interpreter had a scheduling conflict and had to leave.

Russell said she will request a transcript from Santana Del Rosario's original bail hearing.

The judge at that hearing would not lower the $500,000 straight cash bail, citing concerns about the defendant's employment history, drug use and mental health history.

"Now we have a conviction of serious crimes," Russell said.

Russell told Holman and Stine to submit their positions in writing by Wednesday, after which she would render a decision on the request for bail.