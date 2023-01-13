Mahanoy City man jailed on drug charges

Jan. 13—MAHANOY CITY — A borough man was jailed after being arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Francis L. Merva, 57, was taken into custody by after a joint investigation by state police and the county drug task force.

Police executed a search warrant at the man's home at 332 W. Spruce St. and seized quantities of fentanyl, oxycontin and other controlled substances, as well as currency, O'Pake said.

Merva was taken into custody and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act and the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.

The charges he faces are possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-oxycontin; possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance-oxycontin; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer, Tamaqua, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.

Merva will have to answer to the charges against him at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah.