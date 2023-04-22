Mahanoy City man police say fired handgun on streets waives preliminary hearing

Apr. 21—SHENANDOAH — A Mahanoy City man charged with shooting a handgun in the street during the early morning hours on three occasions waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Thomas J. Hall Jr., 23, was arrested by Mahanoy City police Patrolman Jordan Smith.

Hall was charged with one count each of reckless endangerment; disorderly conduct; firearms not to be carried without a license; loitering and prowling at night; possession of a weapon; and discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors withdrew the charge of reckless endangerment, after which Hall waived the remaining offenses before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker.

The case advances to Schuylkill County Court, where Hall can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Smith said the incidents leading up to the crimes began around 7:30 p.m. March 22, when he received a call from a resident of the 500 block of East Railroad Street, who said he saw a man walking down the street with a handgun.

The resident also said he heard a gunshot earlier in the day and thought it may have been the same man, later identified as Hall.

On March 24, officers received numerous calls around 4:40 a.m. about shots being fired in the 600 block of East Railroad Street.

Smith said two spent .38-caliber shell casings were found in front of a residence, where one of the occupants is disabled and lives on the first floor, possibly placing them in greater danger.

Around 1:50 a.m. March 25, calls were received for shots fired, first in the 1400 block of East Railroad Street and then in the street's 800 block.

Later that day, Smith said, off-duty Patrolman Rachael Lenar reported seeing Hall walking in the 500 block of East Market Street, where he was taken into custody.

Once in custody, Hall was read his rights and questioned about the shots fired, Smith said.

The officer said that Hall admitted having possession of a dark color 1911-style pistol chambered to use .38-caliber ammunition.

Hall also said he received the gun from a friend for safekeeping, according to Smith, and that he no longer had possession of the weapon.

Smith said he knew Hall did not have a concealed carry permit and that Hall had carried the gun inside a fanny pack.

Hall also admitted shooting the weapon on three separate occasions over the past several days, all in area of East Railroad Street, Smith said.

