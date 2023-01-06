Mahanoy City man waives hearing; police say he tried to run over tow truck driver

Jan. 6—SHENANDOAH — A Mahanoy City man charged with trying to run over a tow truck driver who was repossessing his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Cesar Antonio Valenzuela Rojas, 26, of 311 W. Mahanoy Ave., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker on a felony aggravated assault charge and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Valenzuela Rojas will have the option in Schuylkill County Court of either pleading not guilty and demanding a trial or pleading guilty to some or all of the charges.

Valenzuela Rojas was charged by Mahanoy City police Patrolman Derek Weicikosky after an incident around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 2.

Weicikosky said police were called to an area near Valenzuela Rojas' home for a disturbance and learned that Capital Towing & Recovery agents saw a man later identified as Valenzuela Rojas sleeping in the front seat of the SUV they intended to repossess.

The officer said recovery agent Mark Homa Jr. reported that he and Ronny Suhr were there to pick up a 2019 Kia Niro, found Valenzuela Rojas sleeping inside the SUV and woke him, telling him why they were there.

Homa told police that Valenzuela Rojas was initially cooperative but then took the keys, sat in the driver's seat and turned on the ignition.

Homa said he was standing in front of the vehicle to prevent Valenzuela Rojas from driving off, but the man hit the gas pedal and began to move forward, Weicikosky said.

The officer said Homa reported being able to move aside to avoid being struck. Valenzuela Rojas hit the gas a second time, but Homa again moved aside, Weicikosky said.

East Union Twp. police Patrolman Christopher Dimmick, who was assisting borough police with another incident, responded and learned that Valenzuela Rojas had left the area, traveling west on Route 54.

A short time later, Dimmick arrived at an accident involving the vehicle Valenzuela Rojas was driving and took him into custody.

Valenzuela Rojas remains free after posting 10% of his $25,000 bail through Michael Gwyn, a professional bondsman from Reading.