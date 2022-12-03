Mahanoy man jailed on assault, animal cruelty charges

Dec. 3—MAHANOY CITY — A borough man was jailed after officers were called to his home early Friday morning for a domestic disturbance.

Mahanoy City police Patrolman Rachael Lenar charged Daniel Smith, 34, of 68 S. Main St., with one felony count of aggravated assault; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault; and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, terroristic threats, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

Smith was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.

Lenar said that officers were called to the home around 2 a.m. for a domestic incident involving Smith and a woman, the second time within hours since being called for another domestic incident that was verbal.

Lenar said it was learned that Smith was inside the home destroying personal property and that East Union Twp. police and state police troopers from the Frackville station responded to assist.

Inside the home, Lenar said, officers found furniture moved around and items broken.

Smith refused to cooperate and began to act in an aggressive manner, Lenar said, adding that at one point, while on the steps, Smith grabbed a dog by the collar and threw the animal down the steps.

Smith continued to act aggressively and threatened two women, saying, "I'm gonna kill you all," then took a large ball and threw it against a wall between the two women, Lenar said.

Smith then fled to the basement and returned upstairs, holding a pit bull by the collar and threatening officers.

Lenar said Smith eventually returned the dog to the downstairs but still would not obey orders and eventually barricaded himself in the basement.

He was subsequently taken into custody after being affected by pepper spray, charged and arraigned.