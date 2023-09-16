Mahanoy man jailed for assaulting officer, damaging police vehicle

Sep. 15—MAHANOY CITY — A borough man was arrested by Mahanoy City police after an incident occurred at 30 S. Ninth St. around 4:35 p.m. Sept. 5.

Patrolman Derek Weicikosky charged Joseph R. Feliciano Mejias, 39, of 614 E. Mahanoy Ave., with one felony count of institutional vandalism; and nine misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats.

Mejias was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $25,000 straight cash bail.

Weicikosky said he was on patrol and saw Mejias walking and approached him, knowing the man had a bench warrant for his arrest.

The man was placed in handcuffs without incident, and Weicikosky said that Mejias was under the impression he was being arrested for his role in a domestic incident involving his live-in girlfriend and said he did not strike the woman.

After being informed about the arrest warrant, Weicikosky said, Mejias said, "I'm gonna do 3-4 years, and I will kill her when I get out."

Once inside a police vehicle, Weicikosky said that Mejias again said, "I'm gonna kill her when I get out."

Inside the police car, Weicikosky said, Mejias started banging his head and kicking a partition that separates the front and back seat, assaulting Weicikosky several times and said he was going to have someone kill his family members.

Weicikosky said the man was kicking a car door and that he could see it begin to separate from the door frame.

Weicikosky said that Mejias also said "I will kill you."

Mejias will now have to appear for a preliminary hearing before Kilker at noon Sept. 28 in his Shenandoah courtroom.

