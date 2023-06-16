Mahanoy man jailed for raping 12-year-old girl

Jun. 15—SHENANDOAH — A Mahanoy City man was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl, who eventually fled the attacker's house and called police from a borough business.

Vincent Anthony Colon, 33, of 107 W. South St., was charged by Mahanoy City police Patrolman Rachael Lenar with one felony count each of rape of a child; involuntary deviate sexual assault of a child; statutory sexual assault of someone 11 years or older; and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Colon, who also faces four misdemeanor counts, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $250,000 straight cash bail.

Lenar said the charges resulted from an incident reported around 10:14 p.m. Sunday.

The victim said she noticed a silver car driving near the mobile home park where she lives in Bear Creek Twp., Wilkes-Barre area. She returned home and told her mother.

After not seeing the vehicle any longer, Lenar said, the girl reported feeling safe enough to sit outside. That's when she said she was struck on the head and placed in the back seat of a vehicle by, who would later be identified as, Colon and another man.

The victim told Lenar she refused two attempts by the men to get her to consume alcohol.

When she was taken into the home in Mahanoy City, the girl said, a man inside asked Colon and the other man what was going on and was told to not worry about it.

The victim said she was taken to a "cramped" room on the second floor, at which time the second man left. She said when Colon tried to remove her clothing, she kicked him and fled. She got outside the home but Colon and the other man caught her, took her into the kitchen and tied her feet together.

That's when Colon raped her, police said, and left the kitchen.

The man, who was home when the other two arrived, gave the girl scissors to cut herself free and she fled, Lenar reported.

After police were contacted by the girl, they encountered two men acting suspiciously who said they were looking for a girl. They provided a description of the victim, Lenar said.

While the girl was being placed in an ambulance, she was able to identify Colon and the other man and they were detained, according to police.

The man with Colon said Colon had been speaking with the victim for several days and asked him for a ride to pick her up and return to Mahanoy City.

He told police they waited for about 15 minutes at the trailer park before the juvenile got into the car.

In an interview with Chief Thomas Rentschler and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin, Colon admitted being in the bedroom with the girl, saying they were both naked, and to sexually assaulting her, police reported.

The misdemeanors against Colon include two counts of corruption of minors; and one count each of indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old and indecent exposure.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 29 before Kilker.

