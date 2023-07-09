Mahany Park murder suspect sought after escaping early Sunday from Roseville hospital

The man charged in connection with the slaying of a 72-year-old Roseville man and the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer at Mahany Park in April escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday and law enforcement agencies across the Sacramento region are searching for him.

Eric James Abril, 35, who had been held by Placer County Sheriff’s Officials since April on charges of murder and attempted murder, escaped from the hospital after apparently being taken there from the Auburn jail, where he had been in custody.

Sheriff’s officials gave no details on how Abril escaped or why he was at the hospital, but warned the public to “exercise extreme caution” as they search for him.

“It is unknown what Abril is wearing at this time, but he was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit,” the Placer Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Abril is described as a 6-foot, 175-pound white male with brown hair.

Numerous resources from Placer County Sheriff's Office, Roseville PD, and other law enforcement agencies are searching the greater east Roseville area for 35-year old inmate Eric Abril, who escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early this morning.





“We ask the immediate public to exercise extreme caution and to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen.”

Law enforcement scanner traffic indicated that Abril was last seen going out the doors of Sutter Roseville Hospital on the north side and headed across a field toward Highway 65 at about 3:20 a.m. wearing orange jail garb and shackles.

“I am stunned,” Abril attorney Matthew Bockmon said early Sunday after learning of the escape. “I hope he turns himself back in.”

Bockmon declined further comment.

Eric James Abril appears for his arraignment on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Placer Superior Court. He is accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages during a standoff April 6, 2023, at Mahany Park in Roseville. One of the hostages died, and the other hostage and a CHP officer were wounded by gunfire.

Abril was in custody following an April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left James MacEagan dead and his wife, Patricia, wounded. A CHP officer also was shot during the standoff, which authorities say occurred after Abril took the couple hostage as law enforcement officers attempted to take Abril into custody on an earlier warrant.

A source has told The Sacramento Bee that Abril exchanged gunfire with Roseville police several times and that he used Patricia MacEagan as a shield while he threatened to kill her and eventually shot her in the arm.

Her husband was shot and killed at the scene.

The standoff sparked a massive law enforcement response of more than 100 officers drones and armored vehicles until Abril, who was wearing a body armor vest and had been sought in connection with an earlier freeway shooting, surrendered.

Abril pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could lead to a death penalty prosecution.

Abril has four previous criminal convictions in Santa Clara County, including 2008 convictions of resisting or preventing an officer from performing their duties and grand theft; a 2010 second-degree burglary conviction; and a 2013 conviction for carrying a concealed knife, according to court documents.

In addition, he was convicted in 2014 in San Luis Obispo County for second-degree burglary and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from testifying.

Abril was wounded during the standoff and hospitalized until the following evening, when he was booked at the Placer County Jail.

Placer sheriff’s officials posted a map on Twitter early Sunday showing a search area that ranged from Twin Oaks Park to the north to south of Maidu Regional Park, and east from Barton Road to west of Washington Boulevard.