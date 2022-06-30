Maharashtra: Is it the end of the road for Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zubair Ahmed - BBC News, Delhi
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray
    Chief Minister of Maharashtra
  • Bal Thackeray
    Indian politician (1926-2012)
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray showing portrait of his father late Bala Saheb Thackeray during the inauguration his infrared photography exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery on January 6, 2015 Mumbai, India.
Uddhav Thackeray paying tributes to his late father in 2015

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of India's richest state Maharashtra, resigned late on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty.

He seems to have pre-empted the outcome after the Supreme Court ordered his government to prove his majority in the state assembly on Thursday.

He was left with very little choice after most of his lawmakers turned rebels, saying they had no confidence in him and his coalition with the centrist Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

The rebels said Mr Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena had ignored their core ideology of Hindu nationalism for the coalition.

They holed up for days in a hotel in Guwahati city in the north-eastern state of Assam, thousands of kilometres away from their home state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses Shiv Sena rally at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), on May 14, 2022 in Mumbai, India.
Uddhav Thackeray has lost most of his lawmakers

The rebels, led by senior minister Eknath Shinde, have now returned to Mumbai, the state's capital, and it's expected that that they will try to form a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It's ironic that a large number of Shiv Sena leaders will again join hands with the BJP. The two parties were partners for more than 30 years until they broke up in 2019 over the chief minister's position.

The Sena is at a crossroads. The BJP questioned its faith in Hindu nationalism after it partnered with centrist parties. And now it's out of the government as well.

So, what happens next for one of India's most influential regional parties?

The answers may lie in its history.

The Sena was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's charismatic but controversial father.

Rebellion is not new to the party. The Sena split in 1991 when senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal quit along with several lawmakers and workers. Another leader, Narayan Rane, quit the party in 2005 and took several lawmakers along with him. Uddhav Thackeray's cousin, Raj, left the party along with several lawmakers and workers in 2006.

But commentators say this time the setback is likely to leave the party demoralised.

Political analyst Suhas Palshikar says the revolt in the party "has started the downfall of Shiv Sena".

Shive Sena supporters burn the effigy of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar during a bike rally outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park, Dadar, on June 26, 2022 in Mumbai, India.
Analysts say Uddhav Thackeray needs to work to re-energise his base

Bharat Kumar Raut, a former Shiv Sena MP, echoes a similar sentiment.

"The party has never faced a crisis of this magnitude before. Grassroots supporters and workers have also deserted the party."

He adds that it's "now or never situation for both the Thackerays and the party".

In India, regional parties such as the Sena exercise considerable political clout and often defeat national parties in state elections. They also play a pivotal role if a national party fails to get the majority in federal elections.

Bal Thackeray, a political cartoonist, fought for the rights of the Marathis (those native to Maharashtra) in the face of a wave of immigration from Kerala and other southern states in the 1960s.

His fiery rhetoric made him one of India's most controversial politicians. The country's financial capital, Mumbai, experienced innumerable strikes on his orders in his heyday.

A government inquiry into the riots in Mumbai in 1992-93 blamed Shiv Sena members and several party leaders for their role in organising attacks on Muslims. But Bal Thackeray was never convicted for any offence related to the riots.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray along with other leaders addressing to media at Sena Bhavan, on July 11, 2019 in Mumbai, India.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (right) and his son Aaditya are trying to keep their supporters together

The Sena gained considerable notoriety in 2014-15 when it succeeded in forcing the cancellation of talks between India and Pakistan to revive cricketing ties between the two countries. It also forced the cancellation of a concert by Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali and disrupted the launch of a book by a former Pakistani foreign minister.

Analysts say the Sena will now find it difficult to energise its base and convince them it still has the same fire that brought it prominence, and sometimes notoriety as well.

A senior journalist, who has reported on the Thackerays but didn't want to be identified, says the Sena is in "serious trouble" and its chief now needs to "rebuild his party from scratch".

The party might have to spend some time in political wilderness if its 39 rebel lawmakers team up with the BJP and form the next government.

Mr Thackeray's problems will be compounded if his local workers also start supporting the rebels.

Bal Thackeray relaxing with his cigar and explaining ( Shiv Sena, Portrait )
Bal Thackeray established HIndutva as his party's core ideology

It's unclear at the moment how much damage the rebellion has caused to the party's structure at district and village levels.

Gurushant Dhuttagaonkar, who heads the party in Solapur district, says that in some districts and towns, Sena workers have started pledging their loyalty to the rebels.

Lawmaker Rahul Patil is one of the few who have remained loyal to his leader, Uddhav Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena is an idea, a movement. No one can kill an idea. We are the children of Bala Saheb (Bal Thackeray). We will remain loyal to him until our death."

Sena leader Gurushant Dhuttagaonkar believes the party has emerged stronger after every setback, ''thanks largely to the fact that we were in power in partnership with the BJP".

But that partnership doesn't exist anymore. He admits that this is the biggest challenge that the Sena has ever faced.

"When you are in power, funds come regularly for the work we do in villages. If we are unable to carry out work, we lose our voters."

But Mr Patil is confident that the voters will punish the rebels in the next state election, which is more than two years away. "They are angry with the rebels. They will be taught a lesson in the elections."

Some believe that the Sena's identity is tied with the Thackerays and that will help it to bounce back.

Mr Palshikar says the party cannot exist without the Thackeray family. Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray are the heirs to Bal Thackeray's legacy.

Observers say that they will have to double down on claiming Bal Thackeray's legacy to start rebuilding their party.

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Republicans are more excited about fall elections than Democrats, an 'enthusiasm gap' that could decide races

    The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.

  • India will make late decision on Sharma for England test

    India will make a late decision on the availability of captain Rohit Sharma for its rescheduled fifth test against England which starts Friday at Edgbaston. India leads the series 2-1 with one test left. Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 last week and reports in India suggested team management had already decided to place fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in charge for the first time.

  • CoinFLEX Says Roger Ver Owes It $47M USDC as Spat Turns Public

    The disagreement stems after CoinFLEX said it was launching a recovery token as a high net worth customer owed the exchange.

  • After Hindu killed, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Fearing outbreaks of religious violence, police in the Indian state of Rajasthan banned public gatherings and suspended internet services a day after two Muslims posted a video claiming responsibility for killing a Hindu tailor in the city of Udaipur. Two suspects were being interrogated by federal investigators on Wednesday, while state police were on guard against any unrest in the northwestern state. "We are under strict orders to prevent any form of protests or demonstrations scheduled to condemn the murder," Hawa Singh Ghumaria, a senior police officer in Rajasthan, told Reuters, adding that the crime had sent "shockwaves through the country".

  • Senate Democrats see 'major progress' on Biden agenda bill, hope for July vote

    Senate Democrats are close to a deal to lower prescription drug costs as part of a larger party-line package to advance a number of Biden's economic priorities.

  • Udaipur: Rajasthan on edge after Prophet Muhammad row beheading

    Two Muslim men in Rajasthan killed a Hindu tailor who backed controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

  • Firms warn time is running out to save UK economy

    The boss of a business lobby group will call for more help for companies struggling with rising costs.

  • Curfew imposed as sectarian tension soars after a brutal murder in India

    Relations between India's Hindus and Muslims were already strained before a tailor was brutally murdered by men claiming revenge for insults to the Prophet Muhammad.

  • The devastating drought in Somalia, explained

    The devastating drought in Somalia, explained

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.

  • Warriors draft pick Ryan Rollins has foot fracture, out for summer league

    Warriors second-round pick Ryan Rollins sustained a stress fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated at the end of the Summer League.

  • Indy's Sarah Bacon makes U.S. diving history with 2nd world silver

    No American has more World Championship medals in women’s diving than Cardinal Ritter grad Sarah Bacon.

  • Byju's unit WhiteHat Jr cuts 300 jobs

    WhiteHat Jr, the kids-focused coding platform that edtech giant Byju’s acquired for $300 million two years ago, has eliminated about 300 roles in recent days, and is the latest in a series of startups globally to cut workforce amid the market downturn. The layoff impacts the startup's teams globally, including in Brazil. The parent firm Byju’s, India's most valuable startup and which invested about $2.5 billion in the last fiscal year to acquire a number of businesses, said it is “realigning” its business priorities.

  • NATO formally invites Sweden and Finland to join alliance after Turkey lifts objections

    NATO on Wednesday formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance after Turkey dropped its objections this week.

  • Citigroup Asia Banking Research Veteran Robert Kong Leaves Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. analyst Robert Kong who covered Asia banks has left the US lender, according to his LinkedIn profile. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetKong, who was a managing director, had been with

  • Supreme Court revives GOP-drawn Louisiana voting map halted for likely racial bias

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 6-3 to reinstate a Louisiana voting map that had been blocked by a federal judge who found that the state’s new GOP-drawn redistricting plan likely discriminates against Black voters. The court’s conservative majority voted to revive Louisiana’s new U.S. House districting map, over a dissent from the three liberal…

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Japanese Semiconductor Firm Bonds With India's Tata Motors For Advanced Chip Solutions

    Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECY), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, collaborated with Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE: TTM) and Tejas Networks Ltd. (Tejas), both Tata Group companies. The partnership builds on their longstanding relationship as technology and business partners. Also Read: More Trouble For Semiconductor Industry's Revival as Japanese Chipmakers See Engineers Shortage Renesas, with deep expertise in semiconductor technology, will partner with TML to accelerate the

  • Cheney to debate Wyoming GOP foes after Jan. 6 hearings

    Liz Cheney is returning to Wyoming after a busy week of hearing public testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee to debate Republican primary challengers including Harriet Hageman, her Donald Trump-endorsed opponent. Cheney will likely draw criticism in Thursday's televised debate for investigating the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 election and his encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While Cheney has taken a key role as one of just two Republicans on the House committee, she's faced a backlash among Republicans in deep-red Wyoming.

  • Building collapse kills 3 people in India's Mumbai city

    A dilapidated residential building collapsed in India's financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said Tuesday. The four-story building collapsed late Monday night in the Kurla area of Mumbai. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find at least four residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar.