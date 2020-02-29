Mahathir Gets Ex-Ruling Pact’s Support as King Queries Leaders

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad won the backing of the coalition he abandoned earlier this week in a bid to regain the premiership, while the nation’s monarch surveyed party leaders to determine who should be the next prime minister.

In the latest twist to the country’s political deadlock, Mahathir declared he still had enough backing to become prime minister. The Pakatan Harapan alliance shifted their support to him from their leader Anwar Ibrahim, who signaled his approval of the on-again, off-again relationship by tweeting “it’s time to do the right thing.”

As the saga unfolds, Malaysia’s king on Saturday is holding a second round of talks with political leaders to seek a way out of the impasse. The country’s sovereign typically plays a ceremonial role in Malaysia’s British-style system of government, but has been drawn in further this time to resolve the crisis and determine who has majority support from parliament to lead the country.

“Ultimately the call is with the king,” said Johan Saravanamuttu, an adjunct senior fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “The statement coming from there should be the resolution we need.”

Alliances among the country’s political parties -- divided largely on racial and religious lines -- have shifted at dizzying speeds all week. The government imploded less than halfway through its term after a power struggle boiled over on Monday and Mahathir resigned. The king made him interim prime minister while trying to determine the candidate who has enough support to be the country’s next leader.

As of Friday, after Bersatu named president Muhyiddin Yassin as its candidate, some opposition parties agreed to support him to be premier, raising the ire of others in the party who didn’t want to join forces with lawmakers from the other side of the aisle.

Mahathir, along with former minister and Bersatu lawmaker Syed Saddiq, said they won’t agree to join hands with the opposition groups as long as “corrupt” lawmakers are part of the equation. The opposition coalition includes the party of former premier Najib Razak, who faces multiple corruption charges and has denied wrongdoing.

What remained of the Pakatan Harapan coalition since its implosion on Monday isn’t enough to meet the 112 parliament seats needed to form a majority, while the opposition also lacks the numbers. East Malaysian parties that may tip the balance haven’t declared their allegiance since announcing their support for Mahathir earlier this week.

Both sides took to social media on Saturday morning to express their confidence. Muhyiddin gave a short speech alongside opposition leaders before they headed to see the king, while some leaders of the Pakatan Harapan alliance portrayed relaxed stances of having breakfast while saying they are confident they have the numbers to get Mahathir through.

Lim Guan Eng, who was finance minister until Cabinet was dissolved earlier this week, hailed the Pakatan support of Mahathir as a “momentous decision that protects” the people’s mandate and the nation’s interests.

“Let the battle for Malaysia’s soul begin DEMOCRATS Vs KLEPTOCRATS!” he tweeted, referring to a term that has often been used to describe members of the coalition that ruled for six decades until 2018.

