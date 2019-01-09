Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (NSE:MAHINDCIE): Time For A Financial Health Check

While small-cap stocks, such as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (NSE:MAHINDCIE) with its market cap of ₹92b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into MAHINDCIE here.

How much cash does MAHINDCIE generate through its operations?

MAHINDCIE’s debt levels have fallen from ₹14b to ₹12b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, MAHINDCIE’s cash and short-term investments stands at ₹1.2b for investing into the business. Additionally, MAHINDCIE has generated cash from operations of ₹5.1b over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 43%, signalling that MAHINDCIE’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MAHINDCIE’s case, it is able to generate 0.43x cash from its debt capital.

Can MAHINDCIE pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at MAHINDCIE’s ₹23b in current liabilities, the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹21b, with a current ratio of 0.9x.

Can MAHINDCIE service its debt comfortably?

MAHINDCIE’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 32%. This range is considered safe as MAHINDCIE is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether MAHINDCIE is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In MAHINDCIE’s, case, the ratio of 18.92x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as MAHINDCIE’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

MAHINDCIE’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size. Furthermore, it is able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it is able to put its debt in good use. However, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MAHINDCIE has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Mahindra CIE Automotive to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

