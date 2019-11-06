Some Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE:M&M) Shareholders Are Down 25%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (NSE:M&M) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 25% in the last year, well below the market return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Mahindra & Mahindra had to report a 42% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 25% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Mahindra & Mahindra's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Mahindra & Mahindra's TSR, which was a 24% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mahindra & Mahindra had a tough year, with a total loss of 24% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 8.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Mahindra & Mahindra in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

