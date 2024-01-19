From Mahomes to Montana, Allen to Kelly, Chiefs-Bills is a playoff series for the ages

When they meet on Sunday in upstate New York, the Chiefs and Bills will become each other’s most frequent playoff opponent.

The game will mark the franchises’ sixth postseason meeting, with the Chiefs holding a 3-2 lead.

Here’s a look at the previous five playoff meetings between these AFL originals:

1966 AFL Championship Game

At War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo, this became the first AFL title game that didn’t end the season: The winner would play in the first Super Bowl. Len Dawson, with 228 passing yards and touchdown passes to Fred Arbanas and Otis Taylor, outdueled Jack Kemp in a 31-7 Chiefs victory.

1993 AFC Divisional Round

The Chiefs were coming off their first playoff victory since Super Bowl IV but were never really in this one. Jim Kelly and the Bills jumped ahead 24-0 and cruised to a 37-14 victory. Steve DeBerg started at QB for KC but was knocked out of the game with a hand injury. Mark Vlasic finished with one touchdown and four interceptions.

1993 AFC Championship Game

Playoff victories over Pittsburgh and Houston sent the Chiefs to Buffalo for the second time in three years. The Chiefs’ starting quarterback — this time Joe Montana — was knocked out of the game again. He had suffered a concussion. Thurman Thomas rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills won their fourth straight AFC title, 30-13.

2020 AFC Championship Game

The Bills jumped to a 9-0 lead in their first playoff meeting in Kansas City. But the Chiefs roared back for a 38-24 victory behind Patrick Mahomes’ 325 passing yards, 290 of which went to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

2021 AFC Divisional Round

One of the greatest games in NFL history ended with a 42-36 Chiefs win in overtime. The teams combined to score 25 points in the final 1:54 of the fourth quarter. Mahomes passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Kelce. Gabe Davis set an NFL record with four touchdown catches from Josh Allen.

What to watch Sunday:

Here’s who and what to watch in Sunday’s game at Buffalo, N.Y. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Central) and the game will be broadcast by CBS.

Chiefs player to watch: wide receiver Rashee Rice

Coming off a 130-yard game against the Dolphins, Rice has become a formidable weapon. In that game, Rice got 12 targets from Mahomes. No other wide receiver had more than three. He was especially effective on crossing routes.

Bills player to watch: running back James Cook

Cook torched the Chiefs in their regular-season meeting. He finished with a career-best 83 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with 58 rushing yards. Cook rushed for 79 yards against the Steelers in the Bills’ playoff opener. And as good as the Chiefs’ defense has been this season, it can be vulnerable against the run.

Special teams player to watch: Bills return man Deonte Harty

Harty’s 96-yard punt return in Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Dolphins swung the game in the Bills’ favor. In what should be another cold playoff game Sunday, punts and kickoffs won’t travel as far, and the return game could have a larger-than-usual impact.

Records of note

12-3: Patrick Mahomes’ playoff record as a starter

0-1: Mahomes’ record in road playoff games. Just because the NFL designates Super Bowl sites as neutral doesn’t mean playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, as the Chiefs did in Super Bowl LV, isn’t a road contest.

5-1: Bills QB Josh Allen’s record in home playoff games

23-16: Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s playoff record. The victories and losses are the second most in NFL history.

5-0: Chiefs’ record in Divisional Round games with Mahomes as their starter.

2-0: Chiefs’ record when winning the turnover battle. It’s only happened twice this year.