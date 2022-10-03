Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much

Patrick Mahhomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the broadcast. “You’re not allowed to play football at this level and toy with the guys on the other team.”

The play was the talk of the Chiefs’ 41-31 triumph on Sunday Night Football, and a favorite of Andy Reid’s.

But not his only favorite.

“That throw was incredible,” Reid said Monday. “The one to Kelce is the one that might get overlooked a little bit. The one down the middle of the field. That throw and that catch were ridiculous.”

The play Reid referred to was the fourth play of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs, leading 38-24, faced a third-and-4 from the Bucs’ 44. Mahomes took a quick drop and fired a dart over the middle.

Kelce turned to make the catch as he was falling just in time to make the reception for a 22-yard gain.

Also on Reid’s list of favorites was another third-down toss, this one to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Chiefs’ second possession. Mahomes was nearly sacked but got off a short fling as he was going down.

“They’re special, some of the things we’re seeing from him,” Reid said.