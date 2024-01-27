Mahomet Volunteer event to help invasive species removal

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers can take part in efforts to remove invasive species in Mahomet today, as part of the Invasive Woody Removal volunteer event.

From 10-12 p.m. at the River Bend Forest Preserve, volunteers can help remove species invsaive to Central Illinois like honeysuckle, autumn olive and Callery pear. Weather permitting, there will also be a burn pile for the collected plants.

This event is the second out of a series of three volunteer events hosted by the Natural Resources Department. The final event will take place Feb, 19, 10-12 p.m., at the Homer Lake Forest Preserve.

The organizers advise that any volunteers show up in clothes they don’t mind getting a little smoky. All tools for the invasive species removal will be provided.

More information can be found on the official event posting here.

