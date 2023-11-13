Mahoning County authorities arrest suspect in Smith Township woman's death

SMITH TWP. ‒ A Smith Township man has been arrested in last month's slaying death of Gena M. Wade.

Nicholas Cunningham, 31, sits in Mahoning County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order, according to a news release from police.

He was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. following a two-week investigation into Wade's death, said township Police Chief Paul Ceresna.

The 44-year-old woman's body was found Oct. 26 at a home in the 18000 block of Courtney Road.

Police have not released information about how Wade died or how they connected Cunningham to her death.

According to her obituary, Wade was, "characterized by unwavering devotion to her family, a passion for culinary arts, and an adventurous spirit. The tantalizing aroma that wafted from her kitchen would beckon loved ones from far and wide, drawing them closer with the promise of mouthwatering delights."

She is survived by her daughter, Masie M. Wade; her mother, two sisters and three brothers; several nieces and nephews, and her dog Candy. "Gena possessed an unparalleled selflessness that radiated through every aspect of her being," her obituary said.

Members of the Mahoning County Homicide Task Force, which consist of seven agencies, have assisted Smith Township police in the case. The investigation remains opened.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Suspect arrested in the death of Gena M. Wade near Beloit