Mahoning County man charged in July crash that left Summit County deputy critically injured

A 54-year-old man of Mahoning County was charged with negligent assault, a misdemeanor, Thursday in the July crash that left a Summit County Sheriff's Office deputy in critical condition, according to a case report.

Inspector Bill Holland said the unnamed deputy is still recovering from his injuries and has not returned to work. He did not immediately know the deputy's current condition.

This arrest comes roughly two months after a pickup truck hauling a trailer traveling westbound on Steels Corners Road failed to stop at a four-way stop at Northampton Road, striking the deputy who was directing traffic for a concert at the Blossom Music Center.

Police said the deputy was wearing a yellow rain jacket with reflective stripes, had "Sheriff" marked on his jacket and held traffic wands at the time.

Witnesses at the scene told police that after he was struck, the left trailer tires traveled over the unnamed deputy while he was on the ground.

He was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital for critical injuries.

The Sheriff's Office has refused to identify the deputy and redacted records with his name despite objections from the Beacon Journal's attorneys.

