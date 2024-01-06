The Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension has announced its volunteer training program for February.

The program will run Feb. 20 through May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The training topics will include botany, soils, entomology, backyard fruit production and pollinators. Class members will receive input from speakers and other resources.

After training, volunteers will be equipped to teach at community gardening events and extension programs, and serve in the OSU Extension’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic. They also will be able to volunteer at other events offered throughout the year.

Applications are due Jan. 19, and can be found at https://go.osu.edu/joinmgv. Training will be at the Mahoning Extension Office. Cost is $225, which includes the manual, refreshments, meals and speakers.

Call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 with questions.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mahoning OSU Extension sets training class