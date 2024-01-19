Mahoning Valley summer camp details

Jan. 19—RUSHVILLE — Mahoning Valley Christian Service Camp officials have announced a summer of fun for Christian youth.

The program provided at this rural eastern Rush County facility provides kids and adolescents numerous opportunities to create lasting memories, friendships and, most importantly, a closer relationship with God.

Building a relationship with God is no easy task, especially now with the noise and distractions in our everyday lives. This makes it nearly impossible for an adult to grow in the Lord's love, let alone for a child.

Mahoning Valley Christian Service Camp works diligently to help provide kids of all ages with the tools to lay the foundation of their faith with Jesus at the cornerstone.

Campers will experience Bible-based teaching and mentorship in addition to all the activities and friendships they will cherish for a lifetime.

Campers can choose various day and residential camps that interest them, which are organized by age group. Registration for this summer begins Feb. 1, 2024.

According to Brandee Beikman, former camper and current dean of Little Valley Camp, "Spiritually, it's [camp] just a constant reminder of how people from different areas, different lifestyles can come together with Jesus as their center, the common part of their lives."

Since the founding of MVCSC in 1943, camp administrators and volunteers have seen generations of kids embrace a life with God in their time with us. By the end of their time at camp, each camper will be welcomed into the Christian community with open arms.

For the last 80 years, that has been the mission at Mahoning Valley, and it remains at the forefront of what goes on there to this day.

For more information, visit www.mahoningvalley.org or call (765) 932-5125. — Information provided