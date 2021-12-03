Mahtomedi man charged for Maplewood shooting that followed dispute over whereabouts of juvenile girl

Dec. 3—A Mahtomedi man was charged Thursday after authorities say he shot a man in the leg in Maplewood who was responding to his sister's plea for help.

De'Shaun Jauquarin Smith, 21, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a 47-year-old woman who identified herself as the mother of a juvenile daughter. The mother said her daughter had been picked up against her will by four males at the daughter's workplace on White Bear Avenue and was taken to a four-plex residence on the 2800 block of White Bear Avenue, according to the complaint.

The daughter later told police that she had called her mother when four males, who she could not identify, picked her up, handcuffed her, drugged her, stole her property and and took her to the four-plex where she was sexually assaulted and beaten over the next couple of hours, according to the complaint. Police are still investigating this portion of the incident.

Multiple family members showed up at the four-plex looking for the girl.

Witnesses told police that the group was knocking on the door saying, "We know she's in there," the complaint states. A man, later identified as Smith, came outside with a gun, pointed it at the girl's 19-year-old brother and then started shooting, according to the complaint. One of the shots hit the brother in the thigh.

Police found several spent casings and video surveillance that corroborated the witness' description of events, the complaint states.

The brother was treated for a through-and-through gunshot wound to his thigh at a local hospital and released.

When interviewed by police, Smith said he did not know the juvenile girl, but that someone else had brought her to the residence. He said a group of people showed up at his door looking for the girl, that they were yelling at him and that he was punched in the face. He said he "found a gun on the ground" and shot up into the air as he was running away because he thought the brother was pulling a gun, charges say.

No gun was recovered from the brother, the complaint states. A "ghost" gun — a gun without serial numbers — and ammunition were recovered from the apartment.

Smith is currently on unsupervised probation for an April conviction of a gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit.