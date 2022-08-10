Mahtomedi man faces third-degree murder charge in girl’s drug overdose

A Mahtomedi man is charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl to an Oak Park Heights girl who later died of an overdose.

Jeremiah Palmore, 20, was charged Aug. 5 in connection with the girl’s death in May 2021.

The girl’s mother called 911 on May 12, 2021, after finding her daughter, 17, lying face down in her bed, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.

A bag of pills — stamped “M50,” which are frequently called “M boxes” — was found stuffed in the girl’s bra. Officers also found a “toot straw,” commonly used to snort drugs, inside the girl’s wallet, the complaint states.

The pills were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s lab for testing and were found to contain 0.1 grams of fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a fentanyl overdose; the girl’s blood contained 9.8 ng/mL of fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses told police that the girl had previously struggled with narcotics and often used “percs.’” Witnesses said the girl had gone to meet Palmore, also known as “Jay Wassy,” two days prior to her death; Palmore, they said, had a reputation for providing pills.

The girl’s Snapchat account showed messages exchanged with Palmore where the two of them “talked about (him) selling 3 ‘percs’ for $75,” according to the criminal complaint.

After visiting Palmore at his apartment in Mahtomedi on May 10, 2021, for a period of about 15 minutes, “the girl did not seem herself and started falling asleep on the way home,” a witness told police. Once at her house, the girl threw up in her front yard and “complained about having a bad headache,” the complaint states.

Palmore told police that the girl came to his apartment and asked for “percs,” but said he told her that he didn’t have any. He denied that the girl had Snapchatted him about the drugs, but said he bought “‘M-box,’ ‘fetty’ or ‘Mbox fetty’ percs, or pills that have a M with a box imprinted on them,” the complaint states.

Several small baggies imprinted with a dollar sign, which matched the baggie containing the M50 pills found on the girl, were found in Palmore’s apartment, according to the complaint. Palmore denied the bags were his, but a DNA sample taken from one of the pills belonging to the teen matched his DNA, the complaint states.

“A pill recovered from (the girl) tested positive for fentanyl, a schedule I substance, in the amount of.101 +/- .005 grams,” the complaint states. “A forensic scientist also tested residue from the straw found in (the girl’s) wallet and determined it to contain fentanyl.”

A warrant has been issued for Palmore’s arrest.

