Mahtomedi man robbed of casino winnings in home driveway, charges say

A casino winner was assaulted and robbed of more than $38,000 in cash outside his house in Mahtomedi early Sunday morning, according to court documents.

The 67-year-old man told police he returned home from Treasure Island Resort & Casino with about $38,100 in cash about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when a red pickup pulled up to his residence in the 700 block of Griffin Court.

“Two black male occupants exited the motor vehicle, physically assaulted him, took the cash from him, and left in the red pickup,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.

While the man was being punched and kicked by the men, two women relatives came out of the man’s house, according to the complaint. The men threatened that they “were going to kill the girls,” and one pointed a gun at one of the women and said, “You (expletive) better go inside or we will kill you.”

The men fled the scene, and the man who had been robbed took after them in his own vehicle, the complaint states.

Law enforcement eventually stopped the suspects’ red pickup near the intersection of Minnesota 36 and White Bear Avenue in Maplewood. The driver was identified as Deangelo Romaine Jacox, 32, of Coon Rapids. The two other men were identified as Shawn Eric Lewis, 35, of Bloomington, and Tristin Tyler Jacox Mann, 32, of Golden Valley.

All three men were charged with first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery; second-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, and aiding and abetting threats of violence-reckless disregard risk.

The complaint didn’t indicate whether the victim was followed home from the Red Wing-area casino, which is 30 miles southeast of Mahtomedi.

Jacox, the driver, faces an additional felony charge of fleeing a police officer, according to the complaint.

Lewis and Jacox Mann appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday morning. Lewis’ bond was set at $250,000 without conditions; Jacox Mann’s bond was set at $150,000 without conditions.

Jacox did not appear in court on Tuesday. The criminal complaint was not signed by a judge before the hold expired at 3:13 a.m., authorities said, so he was released from custody.

Jacox was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night at his home in Coon Rapids, said Laura Perkins, a spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

