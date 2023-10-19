Maidan massacre verdicts, Russia conscripting in Kherson Oblast, all Abrams arrived

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, October 19, 2023.

● Nearly 10 years after murdering protesters during the Revolution of Dignity, some Berkut riot police found guilty

After nearly a decade, five officers of the disgraced Berkut riot police have been found guilty of the mass murder of protesters during the Revolution of Dignity on Feb. 20, 2014, Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske reported.

● Russia continues largest assault on Avdiivka to date

Russian troops have mounted their largest offensive on Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, since the start of the war in 2014, Avdiivka municipal head Vitaliy Barabash told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

● Russia practices terrorism just like Hamas – expert interview

Israeli journalist and author of the Voina s Ordoy (War with the Horde) Telegram channel, Sergei Auslander, explained in an interview with NV Radio on Oct. 10 how the intelligence “failure” occurred during the attack on Israel, when the most advanced surveillance systems were disabled, and about the attitudes of Russia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to the war unleashed by Hamas.

● Russia begins mobilization in occupied Kherson Oblast, Kyiv says

Russian “authorities” have begun serving mobilization notices to locals in occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC) reported via its website on Oct. 18.

● Investigators suspect !Fest cofounders of tax evasion

Investigators suspect the cofounders of the popular !Fest group of restaurants of tax evasion and confiscated documents during a raid.

● How Ukrainians can stay online even during extended power outages – Digital Transformation Ministry

In case of power outages, Ukrainians can stay connected to the Internet if their provider has switched to energy-saving networks (xPON technology), Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry announced on Facebook.

● Etsy marketplace launches operations in Ukraine

Ukraine’s artisans will have a large new market to tap after popular international online marketplace Etsy announced it is opening its platform to Ukrainians, according to Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.

● Ukraine receives all promised Abrams tanks from US

Ukraine has received 31 M1A1 Abrams battle tanks pledged by the United States earlier this year, Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, told Voice of America on Oct. 16.

● Despite biggest offensive since Jan. 2023, Russian breakthrough in East is unlikely – British Intelligence

There has been a considerable increase in Russian offensive activity on the Kupyansk- Lyman front in the last two weeks, which has been met with a corresponding Ukrainian defensive presence, British Defense Intelligence reported on Oct. 18.

● Two buildings and a church destroyed following Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya

Two building entrances and a church have been destroyed, as seen in photos of the aftermath of Russia's devastating missile strike on Zaporizhzhya published by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine’s office.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine