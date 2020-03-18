Maiden Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $131.9 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $548.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 74 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 69 cents.

