Maiden man charged with allegedly operating ‘chop shop,’ deputies say

A Maiden man is accused of purchasing stolen Catalytic Convertors and operating a ‘chop shop,’ according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were tipped off in early April to a man buying the stolen car parts at a location on Providence Mill Road.

READ ALSO: Man stealing catalytic converter crushed to death in Union County, deputies say

During the execution of a search warrant last month, investigators said they found 47 Catalytic Convertors in the possession of Todd Allen Lail. The convertors have an estimated value of $40,000 as scrap metal.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized the convertors along with other items and purchases that detailed the purchase of the stolen parts.

Lail was arrested and charged with the crime of “chop shop activity,” which is a class G felony, deputies said. He was given a $15,000 unsecured bond and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘It’s a lot of money’: More catalytic converters being stolen during pandemic, police say)