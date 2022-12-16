Maiden Pharmaceuticals: India defends cough syrups linked to Gambia child deaths

·2 min read
Maiden pharma cough syrups
The WHO had advised regulators to stop the sale of the four Indian-made cough syrups

India has said that four cough syrups linked to child deaths in the Gambia were found to be complying with safety specifications when tested at home.

The WHO had said in October that the four syrups - made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals - may be linked to the deaths of at least 66 children.

But India's drug regulator said in a letter that the WHO has not provided any evidence yet.

India is a major supplier of generic drugs to Africa.

The letter, dated 13 December, was written by Dr VG Somani, India's drugs controller general, and addressed to Rogerio Gaspar, director of regulation and prequalification at the WHO. According to Reuters, India's health ministry released a copy of the letter to reporters on Thursday.

India had said in October that it was investigating the cough syrups after the WHO issued an alert.

The WHO said it had tested samples of the syrups - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - and found that they contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants".

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans and could be fatal if consumed.

But in his letter, Dr Somani said that the samples it tested at a government laboratory "were found not to have been contaminated" with the compounds. The junior minister for chemicals and fertilisers, Bhagwanth Khuba, also told Parliament this week that the cough syrup samples "were declared to be of standard quality" by a government analyst at the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The test results are being further examined by a panel of Indian experts.

Dr Somani added that the panel had also requested "specific information" from the WHO on "further details essential to establish the causality" but had not received this yet. The letter did not specify what information the committee had asked for.

When contacted, Dr Somani's office asked the BBC to get in touch with India's health ministry. The BBC has emailed the ministry and the WHO for comment.

The letter added that WHO's October statement was "unfortunately amplified by the global media", damaging the reputation of India's pharmaceutical products.

The WHO's intervention came after medical authorities in The Gambia detected an increase in cases of acute kidney injury among children under the age of five in late July. The government later said around 69 children had died from these injuries.

But a representative of The Gambia's national regulator said in late October that it had not yet confirmed whether the medicines were responsible for the deaths.

"We haven't concluded yet it is the medicine that caused it. A good number of kids died without taking any medications," Tijan Fallow said, according to Reuters.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Tokyo Disneyland cast members tackle parade crasher

    A male guest at Tokyo Disneyland was tackled to the ground by the park's cast members after jumping in front of the daily parade. During the Tokyo Disneyland parade, a 51-year-old man sitting among the spectators suddenly stood up and ran directly into the parade’s path, alarming both guests and cast members.

  • Disillusioned with democracy, Tunisians to elect parliament

    To the outside world, Saturday's elections in Tunisia raise several red flags: Many opposition parties are boycotting them, foreign media are banned from talking to candidates and critics say the new electoral law makes it harder for women to compete. “The last 10 years have been disastrous for all Tunisians,” said 41-year-old Aymen Yaakoubi, who works a chef. The North African country was the only nation to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring protests with a democratic government, which replaced longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

  • EU Nations Back Russia Sanctions on Drone Imports, Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to drones, additional banks as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second

  • Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year. "When you have two superpowers massively subsidise some sectors, you could decide not to do anything, to respect the rules and the purity of (free-market) doctrine ... but nothing much will be left (in Europe) in the end," Macron said. He said Europe's response, via national and EU instruments, should amount to about 2% of its output.

  • Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

    A landslide early Friday at a hillside tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. An estimated 94 Malaysians were sleeping at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah.

  • UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

    The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure have left millions of people without heat, clean water or electricity as temperatures plummet and some 18 million people now rely on humanitarian aid. Moscow says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate.

  • Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap lives in first look at Your Place or Mine

    See photos of the leads and stars Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, and Steve Zahn.

  • At World Cup, women fans shrug off worries over dress codes

    Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to show how we are,” said Crawford — wearing shorts — as she took pictures with a Brazilian flag with her husband and two sons outside Doha’s Education City Stadium before the Brazil-Croatia quarterfinal match last week. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, world soccer body FIFA and national governments advised people attending from around the world to respect local customs, on everything from women’s dress to drinking.

  • American Employees and Consumers Prefer Brands That Support LGBTQ Rights, Says New Survey

    American consumers and employees are showing strong support for companies who publicly align themselves with and speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ community, according to a new study. The Future of...

  • 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000

    The automaker has raised prices for its electric pickup trucks twice in a span of three months, as it navigates higher costs and supply chain snags. Automakers across the globe, including Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc are also struggling with higher prices of raw materials such as lithium and have warned that high costs were here to stay. Ford, which has previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning pickups by the fall of 2023, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the price hike.

  • Parents accuse school of secretly indoctrinating 8-year-olds in trans ideology: 'Shocked and horrified'

    Parents in the U.K. are accusing a Church of England primary school of indoctrinating young students with transgender ideology by teaching that 3-year-olds can be non-binary.

  • Al Roker hospitalized again due to 'some complications' after blood clot recovery

    Al Roker is back in the hospital due to "complications" less than a week after being released during a blood clot scare, Hoda Kotb announced Thursday.

  • "Eat Less, Move More" Doesn't Actually Work for Weight Loss, According to a New Study

    This superficial advice may do more harm than good, a new study suggests. If you actually want to see the scale shift, here's what to keep in mind.

  • Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn

    Researchers dubbed the BQ and XBB strains of COVID-19 “the most resistant to date.”

  • What to know about an aortic aneurysm, Grant Wahl's cause of death

    The renowned soccer journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

  • Covid vaccinated do not 'shed' mRNA to unvaccinated

    A US cardiologist claims in an interview spreading across social media that people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine could pass on messenger RNA (mRNA) to the unvaccinated through close contact, causing harm. This is false; the shots approved in the US and Canada do not contain live, weakened versions of the coronavirus, and the studies referenced in the video do not prove the jabs pose a threat. "If your (sic) unvaccinated, see this update on the potential threats to you from those mRNA va

  • Pfizer CEO did not quit, mRNA vaccines proven safe

    Social media posts claim Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla quit after admitting messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are not safe. This is false; Bourla was still CEO of the US pharmaceutical giant in mid-December 2022, and public health authorities say Covid-19 shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death."Pfizer CEO Albert Burla (sic) is stepping down and now says the mRNA technology was not sufficiently proven when they laun

  • An ER doctor says kids are coming into the hospital with terrifying hallucinations — and warns it's a classic flu symptom

    Pediatrician Kathryn MacKinlay said when her sick, feverish daughter started yelling and hearing voices, she knew not to panic and what to do.

  • The CDC finally put a number on how many lives long COVID has claimed: ‘It’s probably an undercount’

    The WHO made a code for long COVID deaths in September 2020, but the U.S. hasn’t implemented it yet.