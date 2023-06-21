Maidstone care home recreates 1952 ship cabin for resident

Staff at a care home have recreated a 1950s ship cabin in minute detail for one of their residents.

The cabin, at Invicta Court, Maidstone, Kent, is a replica of the one Mary Savage, 95, spent five weeks on board when she sailed from Southampton to Hong Kong to marry her husband Colin in 1952.

Their wedding was postponed when he was posted to Kowloon by the Royal Navy.

The cabin was made by the home's maintenance manager Brian Thornton.

He studied the design of the ship, HMT Empire Trooper, and used old photographs and recycled materials, including wood from a disused gazebo in his garden.

Four generations of Mary's family were invited to the official unveiling.

She said: "I was lost for words when I saw the cabin.

"It looked so realistic that it was like walking back to the past. I couldn't believe it.

"I'm so thankful to Brian and for being able to share my memory with my family."

Brian Thornton said: "I'm delighted to have recreated the ship's cabin for Mary and to help her relive all the wonderful memories of her travels to Kowloon.

"Seeing her face light up as she walked through the recreation was heart-warming to see."

Sara Barbosa, home manager at Invicta Court, said: "Mary's travels to Kowloon is a true love story for the ages and brought tears of happiness and joy to everyone who heard her retelling.

"I'm delighted we were able to transport Mary back to her younger years and share her journey with her family and friends in such a fantastically visual way."

