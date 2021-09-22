Maidsville man charged with felony in possession of firearm, wanton endangerment

Sep. 22—A Maidsville man is charged with felony in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment, after he allegedly fired shots in Morgantown on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Lonnie Harris, 36, was reported by a witness who was leaving their home to go to work. The witness noticed Harris behind his truck. As they were backing out, Harris allegedly began firing a gun.

The witness sped away, but Harris followed his truck into the roadway while continuing to fire his gun, according to the complaint. The witness said he heard a bullet ping off of his vehicle.

A Morgantown Police Department officer later spotted Harris coming down Dorsey Lane and noticed he matched the suspect's description. He approached Harris and when asked to see his hands, Harris fled, according to the complaint.

The officer ordered Harris to stop, but Harris continued to run and reach into his waistband area. When the officer eventually apprehended Harris and handcuffed him, he noticed a black-and-gold Taurus 9mm pistol underneath Harris.

While being checked out by Emergency Medical Services, Harris allegedly looked at the officer and stated "You're gonna die soon, " according to the complaint. When asked to repeat his comment, Harris allegedly repeated, "You're gonna die soon." The officer asked Harris if that was a threat, to which Harris said everyone was dying because of COVID-19.

A check of Harris' criminal history revealed multiple felony convictions, including felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of drugs in Ohio. These charges prohibit him from possessing a firearm.

Harris is being held at the West Virginia North Central Regional Jail and bond is set at $35, 000.

TWEET @DominionPostWV