Maidsville man facing first-degree sexual assault charges, held on $1 million bond

Nov. 19—A Maidsville man is being held on a $1 million bond and facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault after he allegedly assaulted two young girls on multiple occasions.

According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. M.J. Wilson, the state police detachment in Morgantown received a sexual-assault complaint against James William Mayle, 46, of Maidsville on Oct. 31.

According to the complaint, the caller said her 9-year-old daughter came home after spending time with Mayle and "was not acting right." After some hesitation, the girl told her mother Mayle had "made her get into the bathtub with him and touched her 'down there.'"

Wilson attended an interview with the young girl at the Monongalia County Advocacy Center on Nov. 7, where she said Mayle touched her inappropriately and "he has been doing this for as long as she can remember."

The victim said he told her if she told anyone her "family would be in danger."

She told the interviewers he only does this when no one else is there.

Wilson wrote in the complaint that he also spoke with a second victim, now over 18, at the state police detachment who said Mayle sexually assaulted her approximately 20 times from the time she was 9 years old until she was 17.

The older victim also said the assaults occurred when no one else was there or when others were sleeping.

Like the younger victim, she told Wilson that Mayle threatened to "hurt her or her family if she told anyone."

Both victims spoke of specific acts, including rape.

Mayle pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in Monongalia County Magistrate Court this week. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 28.

