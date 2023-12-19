Mail, banks, trash collection: What's open and closed on Christmas?

Most United States Postal Service offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Need to run an unexpected errand during the holidays?

Christmas Eve and Christmas fall on Sunday and Monday, respectively, this year. Many banks, government offices and public services will be closed in observance of the holidays.

Here's which businesses and public services will be open and closed Dec. 24 and 25 in Greater Cincinnati.

What's open and closed on Christmas Eve

Are banks open on Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, so most banks in Greater Cincinnati will be closed, including Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and TD Banks.

Is USPS open on Christmas Eve?

Local United States Postal Service locations will be closed. Mail-in blue collection boxes will not be picked up and regular mail will not be delivered. However, Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered.

Will trash be collected on Christmas Eve?

Trash collection will not be affected since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

Are schools open on Christmas Eve?

Cincinnati Public Schools, Covington Independent Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools will be closed for winter break.

Are government offices open on Christmas Eve?

Government offices in Hamilton, Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties will be closed.

Federal non-essential government employees will also be off work and most federal government offices will be closed.

Are libraries open on Christmas Eve?

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve?

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed on Christmas Eve.

What's open and closed on Christmas

Are banks open on Christmas?

Most banks will be closed on Christmas, including Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and TD Banks.

Is USPS open on Christmas?

Christmas is a postal holiday, so local U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed. Mail-in blue collection boxes will not be picked up and regular mail will not be delivered. However, Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered.

Will trash be collected on Christmas?

If you are a city resident and your regular trash collection day is Monday, trash will be collected Tuesday instead. Collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day.

Are schools open on Christmas?

Cincinnati Public Schools, Covington Independent Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools will be closed for winter break.

Are government offices open on Christmas?

Government offices in Hamilton, Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties will be closed.

Since Christmas is a federal holiday, all non-essential federal government offices will also be closed.

Are libraries open on Christmas?

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library will be closed.

Is the stock market open on Christmas?

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Is USPS open on Christmas? Are banks open? What to know