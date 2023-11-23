Mail carrier assaulted and robbed near downtown Toms River

Grainy still image taken of a vehicle believed to be used by suspects wanted for an assault against a U.S. Postal carrier in Toms River on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

TOMS RIVER - A mailman was attacked and robbed Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Madison and Lexington avenues in the township, according to police.

The letter carrier told investigators that he was assaulted by “two males in hoodies walking down the street as he was delivering mail in the area,” said Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department.

“As he returned to his mail truck, the males hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, and then kicked his head,” Messina said. “They took his belongings and fled the area down Madison Avenue, toward Hooper Avenue.”

The department has released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the assault.

“It is believed there were three males involved, two who assaulted the driver and one who remained in the vehicle,” she said. “Similar incidents have been reported throughout the state.”

The incident is under investigation by the police department’s detective bureau. Anyone withinformation is asked to call 732-349-0150, ext. 1361.

All calls will be kept confidential, Messina said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Mail carrier attacked, robbed in Toms River, New Jersey