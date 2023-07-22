Mail carrier attacked by dog at a Sacramento County home. A passerby helped rescue him

A mailman was attacked by a dog Friday in the 4400 block of Brandt Way in North Highlands, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1 p.m., the 73-year-old postal worker was carrying out his duties. While he was at a house, a dog identified by deputies as a pit bull attacked, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy William Robinson.

The owner of the dog attempted to stop the attack. A passerby called 911, then helped the man to safety, according to the news release.

The man was then taken to the hospital by Sacramento Fire Medics for injuries to his face, feet and arms. They did not require surgery, according to the hospital’s medical team.

No one else was harmed during the incident.

Animal control took custody of the dog, the news release stated