Mail carrier dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say

A postal worker has died after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a Monday news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the woman scream and saw her on the ground being attacked by the five dogs.

Neighbors worked to pull the dogs off the woman and one shot a rifle into the ground to scare the dogs away.

When deputies arrived, they saw the woman on the ground bleeding and the dogs inside a fence nearby in the 2000 block of Walker Drive.

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital by ambulance and then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville in critical condition, deputies said.

PCSO said on Tuesday that the woman had died.

The five dogs were taken into custody by Animal Control.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in the news release. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, PCSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.