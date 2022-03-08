Mail carrier who delivered in Lake, Sumter pleads guilty to opening mail to steal money

OCALA — A contract carrier out of Lady Lake who delivered mail to The Villages has pleaded guilty to opening about 4,000 pieces of mail in an attempt to steal money and gift cards to support her heroin habit.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, of Ocklawaha, could face up to five years in prison on the charge of being in possession of stolen mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A sentencing date has not been set. She was indicted on Feb. 1.

Farleigh’s supervisor discovered on Nov. 23 that several tubs and bags filled with mail in her possession had been opened. When he confronted her, she confessed that she had been opening outgoing mail to Lake and Sumter Counties for about a month.

Charges were filed after the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted an investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr. for the Middle District of Florida.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Mail carrier charged with opening mail to steal money, gift cards