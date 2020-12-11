Your mail carrier isn’t allowed to accept a cash tip. Here’s what you could do instead

Maddie Capron

As holiday gifts and packages pile up, some might be looking for ways to show appreciation for the people who delivered them.

You might want to think twice before you pull out a cash tip, however.

The U.S. Postal Service prohibits all employees — including mail carriers — from accepting cash or cash equivalents of any kind. That means gift cards and checks are also off limits, no matter the amount.

FedEx employees are also not allowed to accept cash gifts. UPS workers are instructed to decline cash gratuities unless they will be seen as rude, according to CNBC.

That doesn’t mean you can’t give delivery drivers something to show your appreciation during the holidays. A small gift could be the way to go.

“Carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas,” USPS said on its website.

FedEx workers have a similar policy. They are allowed to accept nominal gifts with a combined value of $75 or less in one year, according to the company’s policy.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's desperate gambit to stay in office alarms Europeans, who know about coups

    Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture.

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer vaccine

  • Air Force IDs Guard Captain Killed in Michigan F-16 Crash; Base Flight Ops Halted

    The Wisconsin Air Guard has identified the F-16 pilot killed during a crash in Michigan as Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones.

  • Sidney Powell's secret source who used the pseudonym 'Spider' and identified himself as a military intelligence expert in her evidence-free election fraud lawsuits is actually an IT consultant, report says

    "Spider" is an Army veteran who was enrolled in the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, he never completed an entry-level training course.

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit

    Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) doesn't think the GOP House members openly trying to overturn the election should get to keep their titles.On Friday, another 20 House Republicans joined the 106 who had already signed onto Texas' lawsuit attempting to overthrow key states' election results. To Pascrell, those members are in violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, and thus cannot remain in the House. "Men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as members of Congress," Pascrell wrote in a letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) not to seat them.> Today I'm calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR> > -- Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020Shortly after, Pelosi released a harsh statement of her own calling out the House Republicans. In a letter to Democratic House members, Pelosi called the suit "an act of flailing which violates the principles enshrined in our American democracy." "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions," Pelosi forcefully finished, though she didn't promise any action against those congressmembers. > Nancy Pelosi on the Texas-led election case: "This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy."> > She adds: "Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy." pic.twitter.com/5gFYtiKxjz> > -- Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 11, 2020More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer vaccine

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court in Saturday session for Trump case

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to meet in a rare weekend session Saturday to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. The high court agreed to take the case at Trump's urgent request Friday, soon after a state judge ruled against him and with Monday's Electoral College vote bearing down and the state's 10 electoral votes about to go to Biden. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts, and a majority of justices have openly questioned whether the remedy Trump seeks is appropriate.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • Email to Hunter Biden raises fresh questions about his tax dealings

    An email obtained by NBC News indicates the President-elect’s son was told he did not disclose $400,000 in income from the Burisma gas company on his 2014 tax returns.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police searching for British hiker said they can't rule out a 'voluntary disappearance'

    Police searching for Esther Dingley, the British hiker who vanished in the Pyrenees last month, said they could not rule out that she had organised her own "voluntary disappearance" in order to continue her nomadic lifestyle, according to reports. The comments came a day after reports that someone was spotted sleeping in the hiker's campervan 10 days after she vanished. Police in France and Spain have had to call off searches of mountains where she was last seen three weeks ago due to heavy snow. Ms Dingley, 37, had gone off on a month-long tour of the Pyrenees without her partner, Daniel Colegate, who had decided to take a break from their nomadic life after six years roaming Europe in a campervan. The Oxford graduates had given up their high-flying academic careers for a life on the road. She went hiking alone at the end of October and was last seen on November 22.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • 40 people were charged with orchestrating murder, kidnapping, trafficking drugs, and selling guns in the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history

    The Justice Department said inmates affiliated with the Insane Gangster Disciples used contraband cellphones to run a drug empire from inside prison.

  • Malaysia ends inquest into foreign teen's death near resort

    A virtual inquest into the death of a French-Irish teen, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, ended Thursday with a verdict due within a month. Malaysian Coroner Maimoonah Aid has tentatively fixed Dec. 31 or Jan. 4 to make a ruling.