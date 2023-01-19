Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Akron's North Hill neighborhood

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Akron's North Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police said that the carrier told officers that he was approached by two unknown men in the 800 block of Carlysle Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The carrier said one of the men produced a handgun and "demanded his property."

Police said that during the robbery, the pair directed the carrier back to the mail truck and took U.S. postal property before fleeing the scene.

The two men were both described as having thin builds and wearing masks. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a large white logo on the front of the hood and white letters on the sleeve, along with multi-colored shoes with red on the sides and white soles. The other had on dark clothing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are working to identify the men.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, text TIPSCO with tips to 274637, download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or visit AkronCops.org.

