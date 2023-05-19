Mail carrier steals credit cards on route and goes on shopping spree, Texas police say

A mail carrier was arrested and charged after police in Texas said she was caught using a woman’s credit cards that vanished from the mail.

Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit began investigating on April 10 when someone reported the credit card theft.

The woman said she was supposed to receive two replacement cards from her bank, but they never arrived, according to KSAT. Then she noticed someone used those two cards between March 17 and April 5, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Detectives identified two local businesses where the suspect went shopping with those cards, police said during a May 18 news conference. Those businesses provided still images of the suspect using the cards as payment.

The detectives then showed the victim those photos, police said, and she identified the woman as her mail carrier from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service also confirmed the suspect was a mail carrier, police said.

The mail carrier was arrested May 18 and charged with felony credit card abuse of an elderly person, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is also investigating.

McClatchy News reached out to the department for comment on May 19 and was awaiting a response. The Postal Service provided the following statement to KENS5:

“The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 625,000 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior. Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, the USPS OIG is not releasing any additional information at this time.”

