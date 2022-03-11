A mail carrier took bribes to divert drug packages in Norfolk. He’ll spend a year in prison.

A former Norfolk mail carrier was sentenced Friday to a year in federal prison for taking bribes from a drug dealer to divert packages filled with marijuana.

Gary Kent Turner, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty in October to one count of bribery of a public official. While the maximum penalty allowed under the law is 15 years, sentencing guidelines recommended he serve two to three years.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen called the circumstances of the case highly unusual. While the judge said she was disturbed by some of the lies Turner told when first confronted by investigators, she believed he deserved credit for taking responsibility soon afterwards and for the “exemplary” life he led before he got involved in the case.

According to prosecutors, Turner accepted somewhere between $26,000 to $40,000 in bribes over a nearly 2-year period.

Beginning in May 2019, investigators with the United States Postal Service and the Office of the Inspector General noticed numerous suspected drug packages were being sent to addresses on Turner’s delivery route, which included the Ghent, West Ghent and Park Place areas of Norfolk.

Hidden cameras were installed in his postal vehicle, and footage obtained from a surveillance camera at an apartment building parking garage where Turner often handed over the packages.

From November 2019 to May 2020, the surveillance footage showed Turner meeting about 15 times with a man — identified in court documents as M.C. from Portsmouth. Each time, Turner is seen giving one or more packages to M.C., who then gave Turner a white envelope filled with cash. Turner often was recorded counting the money afterward, then putting it in his pocket.

Investigators seized one package destined for Turner’s route and found 3½ pounds of marijuana. They arrested M.C. a few weeks later and found 3 pounds of marijuana in a package he’d just received from Turner. They also discovered a .380-caliber pistol and almost $12,000 in cash in a backpack in his vehicle.

Investigators later confronted Turner, who admitted to being paid to deliver the packages, but claimed he only received “a few dollars to buy himself a meal.” Turner was suspended immediately from his job and later fired.

A confidential source told investigators Turner was paid $100 for each package and made between $2,000 to $3,000 a month from the deliveries. The packages were sent from California, and usually were addressed to areas on Redgate Avenue and Granby Street that consist of small businesses. Most were never scanned as delivered.

When investigators checked the addresses, they found one did not exist, and one was being renovated. The owners of the other businesses either knew nothing about the packages or couldn’t be located. Investigators also discovered numerous incoming and outgoing calls between M.C. and Turner that typically were placed right before or after Turner delivered packages to him.

